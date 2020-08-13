Anti-lockdown conspiracists deface central city Chch sites

Photos: Geoff Sloan

Messages written throughout the central city suggest the same anti-lockdown sentiment that has plagued countries overseas is alive and well in Christchurch.

Words in chalk by the Bridge of Remembrance state “Unlawful lockdown,” “Covid kills your rights” and “Covid lies NZ dies.”

This comes after Auckland moved into alert level 3 restrictions and the rest of the country was placed under alert level 2 yesterday following four new Covid-19 cases of unknown origin being discovered in South Auckland.

The city council told The Star it was arranging for the messages in sensitive sites such as the Bridge of Remembrance to be removed “as soon as possible.”

The phrases of defiance to Government restrictions in the face of a global pandemic written across the city draw similarities to the rhetoric used by anti-lockdown protesters in the United States.

Demonstrators across the states could be seen bearing signs with phrases like “plandemic” and “defy fascist lockdown” during nationwide demonstrations.

Signs pictured in protests across England held messages such as “freedom over fear” and “I do not consent” which was also written outside the Christchurch City Council building yesterday.

Earlier this month, up to 17,000 people in Berlin also protested the Government increasing restrictions as cases begin to rise in the country.