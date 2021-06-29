Anti-plastics lobby wants bottles ban

Photo: ODT files

Anti-plastics campaigners and plastic producers are both critical of the Government’s four-year plan to phase out the harmful packaging, saying it falls short on plastic bottles and PVC.

Details of the three-stage plan to delete difficult-to-recycle items from shelves and keep an estimated two-billion single-use plastics out of landfills each year were released yesterday.

There will be no more PVC meat trays, plastic cotton buds or polystyrene takeaway containers by late next year, then in mid-2023, plastic fruit labels, straws, produce bags, cutlery, bowls and plates will be banned.

In mid-2025 all other PVC and polystyrene food and drink packaging will be outlawed.

The Government is also talking to sector experts about options to replace plastic-lined coffee cups and wet wipes containing plastic.

University of Auckland physical chemistry professor Duncan McGillivary said four years ago, that plan would have been "inconceivable".

"I’m glad we’re moving in this direction," he said.

"There’s a lot of research going into how to reduce plastic problems once they’re in the wild but it’s very difficult.

"Actually the simplest and best solution is to stop the plastic getting into the environment in the first place."

About 8000 people and businesses gave feedback on the Government’s draft proposal last year, including Greenpeace.

It is now criticising the omission of plastic drink bottles from the final scheme, after a 2019 study found the average household threw out 188 of them each year.

Greenpeace plastics campaigner Juressa Lee said the Government had been working on a container recycling scheme but there had been no announcements.

She would like them banned and replaced with refillable alternatives, which she said would be in line with what the Government was doing for other plastic products.

The plastics industry has also noted a shortcoming.

Plastics New Zealand chief executive Rachel Barker said it was unclear why the Government had banned the hard-to-recycle PVC packaging for food and beverages, but not other products.

"We want to get it out of kerbside collection," Ms Barker said.

Foodstuffs and Countdown said they had already started phasing out single-use plastics.

Both had switched to recyclable meat trays, and Countdown had stopped stocking plastic straws, plastic cutlery and products containing glitter.

Foodstuffs had quit selling plastic cotton buds, and just announced a ban on plastic produce bags from all its Pak ’n Save, New World and Four Squares, trialling instead different types of reusable bags and crates.

South Island chief executive Steve Anderson said it was already working towards its own four-year goal.

"By 2025 all the plastic packaging in New World, Pak ’n Save and Four Square all throughout the country will either be 100% reusable, recyclable or compostable," he said.

The Government has launched a $50million plastics innovation fund to support projects that manage plastic waste effectively.