AOS incident winding down in Christchurch

Armed police converged on a Christchurch street earlier today. Photo: George Heard

Armed police and emergency services have left the scene of an incident in Christchurch this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the Roydvale Ave area in Burnside just before noon.

The house at the centre of the callout is a listed holiday home but it is understood a person police were looking for following an alleged firearms incident was not in the area.

The house on Highwood Lane, off Roydvale, was surrounded. Police could smell gas and staff were wearing breathing apparatus.

A resident told The New Zealand Herald they could hear a police negotiator trying to convince a person to leave a house off Roydvale Ave.

"They had the negotiator about an hour ago saying come to your front door with your hands in the air and nothing in your hands," one woman said.

Photo: George Heard

Police shouted: "Your house is surrounded by armed police".

"They had a drone up earlier but I can't see it any more," she said.

"The fire crew have gas tanks on... thought maybe they might try to gas them out..."

The woman said it felt like "half the city's cops" were at the scene.

Police at the scene of the incident. Photo: George Heard

Police, including the Armed Offenders Squad, were on site but have now left the scene.

"Police are continuing to make enquiries in relation to this matter," they said at 2.59pm in a statement.

"At this stage it is believed one person may have been involved and enquiries are ongoing in the surrounding area to locate the individual.

"We understand at least one primary school and one child centre has gone into lockdown as a precaution."

Earlier police said cordons had been put in place and the public was asked to avoid the area.

A primary school and early childhood centre on the street were then locked down.

A gym on the corner of Highwood Lane and Roydvale Ave had been told not to let anyone in or out.

Other businesses had also been locked down and told "nobody in or out" until further notice.

AOS members appeared to be wearing specialist gas masks and officers on the cordon were stopping all residents from entering the street.

A St John paramedic was also wearing breathing apparatus.