Apartments examined after Chinese visitor disappears

Police set up a specialist search group tent in the yard of a Christchurch apartment. Photo: RNZ

Forensic experts are working at a block of Christchurch apartments as police investigate the disappearance of a woman visiting New Zealand.

Police have serious concerns for the welfare of Ping Lyu, 41, who was last seen in Stewart St, near the inner-city on Saturday, May 25.

She was visiting from China, has no known relatives in New Zealand and does not speak English.

Police set up a blue specialist search group tent in the front yard of one of the flats on Wednesday morning, where two officers stood guard.

A number of the apartments are listed as Airbnb rentals and were unoccupied on Thursday morning, although a passer-by told RNZ news of Lyu's disappearance was "scary".

Ping Lyu was last seen in Addington, near the inner-city, on May 25. PHOTOS: NZ Police

A man who lived in another part of the complex said police knocked on his door this morning but he had not seen Lyu or anything unusual.

On Tuesday police appealed for public help to find Ping Lyu.

"Our main concern is that no one has seen or heard from her since Saturday afternoon, and she could be anywhere.

"She is a recent arrival from China and it's possible she is travelling independently around the country, but we want to establish that she's safe."

The Chinese Consulate-General has been contacted for comment.

Police asked anyone who had seen Ping, or who had information on her whereabouts, to call 111 and reference the file number 240525/9699.