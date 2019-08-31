Shane Billingham. Photo: supplied via Facebook

The sister of a New Zealander who died at the Burning Man festival in the United States has appealed for help to bring him home.

Shane Billingham died at the alternative culture festival in the Black Rock Desert north of Reno, Nevada, on Friday.

The 33-year-old was working at the event before being found unresponsive in his car, in circumstances police are investigating as "suspicious".

They say he had poisonous levels of carbon monoxide in his blood.

His sister, Laura Billingham, has set up a GiveALittle page to help bring his body home, and late on Sunday morning had raised more than $21,000.

The Burning Man festival is held annually in desert about 160km from the city of Reno.