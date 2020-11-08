Ardern, Mahuta congratulate Biden, Harris on win

Minister of Foreign Affairs Nanaia Mahuta. Photo: Getty Images

Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta has recognised and congratulated President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, noting Biden's previous visit to New Zealand.

And she paid special tribute to Harris, saying she will bring "some very unique attributes to their leadership" as the first woman-of-colour Vice President.

Mahuta, who was sworn in as Foreign Affairs Minister on Friday, addressed media this morning following Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's message of congratulations to Biden.

She said New Zealand had warm relations with Biden when he was Vice President to Barack Obama.

"He visited here in 2016, met a number of people and by all accounts enjoyed himself.

"I anticipate that there will be continued warm conversations on areas of common interest like Covid-19, like trade, like the issue of global economic recovery.

"We enjoy our relationship with them. We want to continue to strengthen that relationship, and under a new regime there is opportunity for greater cooperation."

She wouldn't be drawn on Donald Trump disputing the result or whether he might refuse to physically leave the White House.

Trump's ongoing legal battles was a matter for the US, she said.

Asked if Trump's behaviour was becoming an outgoing president, Mahuta said: "It's for American voters, really, to decide that level of behaviour but they have made their decision known through the election."

Asked about the US joining the Trans-Pacific Partnership and rejoining the Paris climate agreement, Mahuta said New Zealand would prioritise issues to discuss once Biden's agenda became clearer in January next year.

"My area of priority today is to congratulate President-elect Biden and to acknowledge Kamala Harris ... it's an exciting time for them."

She said the world was looking at New Zealand's successful Covid-19 response.

"That's why other countries are looking to us."

She wouldn't be drawn on whether her predecessor in Foreign Affairs, Winston Peters, might be New Zealand's next ambassador to Washington.

Ardern said this morning the relationship between New Zealand and the US is strong.

"I look forward to developing even closer relations with the incoming Biden Administration," she said.

"As Vice President, Joe Biden was a close friend of New Zealand and visited here in 2016, the most senior US politician to do so since President Bill Clinton attended APEC in 1999.

"New Zealand will continue to work side-by-side with the United States on the issues that matter to both of us, including the prosperity, security, and sustainability in the Indo-Pacific and Pacific Island regions.

"The campaign by the President-elect has also shown the shared interests we have in addressing global challenges like Covid-19 and climate change.

"There are many challenges in front of the international community right now, the message of unity from Joe Biden positions us well to take those challenges on."

She also acknowledged outgoing President Donald Trump.

"New Zealand has enjoyed positive and cooperative relations with the United States over the period of the Trump Administration, especially in the Indo-Pacific and Pacific Island regions," Ardern said.