Ardern in Samoa for diplomatic moment

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Photo: RNZ

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will be among the first international visitors to touch down in Samoa after the Pacific nation relaxed its Covid-19 border regime.

After more than 850 days, Samoa is again open to international tourists as of Monday, though tourism is not the PM's intention.

Ms Ardern is leading a cross-party delegation of MPs with business, religious and community leaders on a short and sharp two-day visit to Apia at the invitation of Samoan leader Fiame Naomi Mata'afa.

The occasion is Samoa's 60th anniversary of independence, a Pacific first, achieved in 1962 through non-violent protest of New Zealand rule.

The independence triggered other movements across the Pacific.

"After Samoa won independence, all other Pacific island nations followed suit thereafter," New Zealand's Samoa-born Pacific Peoples Minister, Aupito William Sio, told AAP.

In New Zealand, the anniversary is also cause for reckoning on its half-century of colonial rule.

In 2002 - on the occasion of the 40th anniversary - Helen Clark travelled to Samoa "troubled by some unfinished business", issuing a formal apology for past injustices.

Chief among them was a decision in 1918 to allow a flu-ridden ship to dock in Apia, producing an influenza epidemic where one in every five Samoans died, and the killing of non-violent protesters.

Mr Sio said these events were still very present in the collective Samoan memory.

"There were things done to chiefs and others, banishment ... imprisonment, the removal or the stripping of titles. All of those things may have occurred long ago but they've been kept in songs and stories and oratory that are passed on," he said.

"So we're working through all of that."

Samoa and New Zealand signed a Treaty of Friendship shortly after independence, which endures to today.

There are also deep people-to-people ties, with an estimated 250,000 Samoans living in New Zealand compared to roughly 200,000 in Samoa itself.

In an increasingly contested region, this diplomatic moment shows the depth of the Samoa-NZ relationship.

It is also a cultural counter-balance to assertive displays by greater powers, including China and the USA, in the Pacific.

And Mr Sio believes there's no better example of the steps New Zealand is taking to ground its foreign policy in the Pacific than the Maori principles which underpin Kiwi diplomacy.

Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta has adopted values such as manaaki (reciprocity), whanaunga (shared humanity), kotahitanga (shared aspiration) and kaitaki (stewardship) since coming to office in 2020.

Canberra has been taking notice, with Australia's top diplomat Penny Wong also promising to create a First Nations foreign policy.

"I'd like us to reaffirm but really get to understand those cultural principles. All the Pacific diplomats understand the depth of the meaning of those words," Mr Sio said.

He is especially enthusiastic about the coming to power of Ms Mata'afa, a prime minister who represents the present and the past.

The 65-year-old is a relative of significant early leader Salamasina of the 1500s, and the daughter of Samoa's first prime minister, who signed the Treaty of Friendship 60 years ago.

"All of this plays a part in the psyche of Samoa as we try to look forward to the future," he said.

Ms Mata'afa's FAST party was elected in 2021 but was forced to wait two months to take the role when incumbent Tuila'epa Sa'ilele Malielegaoi's refused to accept defeat.

Mr Sio said the constitutional crisis showed the "maturity of Samoan democracy" and Ms Mata'afa's disarming leadership.

"She is very well loved ... the source of love is just the way that she's handled the really tricky and difficult transition of power," Mr Sio said.

"She maintained mana (authority) for herself and the nation during what we'll call shenanigans ... You'll see Samoa growing in confidence under her leadership."