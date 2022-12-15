Ardern, Seymour to auction 'arrogant prick' remark for prostate charity

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and ACT leader David Seymour are teaming up for charity after she was caught calling him an "arrogant prick" in Parliament.

The two leaders will sign a framed transcript of the remark and auction it for a prostate cancer charity.

Seymour said Ardern agreed to the idea at last night's Press Gallery Christmas party.

"Standing up for pricks everywhere," he said.

David Seymour and Jacinda Ardern have autographed a printout of Parliament's Hansard recording her calling him an 'arrogant prick'. Photo: Supplied

"A couple of people suggested parts of the idea, I put it together and suggested it to the prime minister and she got it immediately, so I think it's a great Kiwi ending to what could have been a nasty incident."

The remark - muttered to her deputy after a combative Question from Seymour on Tuesday, the second-to-last sitting day of the year - was picked up faintly by the debating chamber's microphone and preserved in the official Parliamentary transcript, known as Hansard.

Ardern quickly sent him a text message to apologise, and later offered a further apology in the House.

Seymour at the time said it was "water off a duck's back".