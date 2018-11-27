Ardern talks down claims of China snub

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern met with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang at the recent ASEAN summit. Photo: Getty Images

The Prime Minister is denying New Zealand's relationship with China has cooled after she failed to make a trip to Beijing during her first year in office.

Jacinda Ardern's office says her much-anticipated first trip to China will not be happening until next year due to scheduling issues, prompting claims New Zealand is being snubbed.

"(Ardern and her trade minister) wanted to go, they wanted to meet with their counterparts, the counterparts have said 'too busy'," National Party leader Simon Bridges told reporters.

"That may be subtle but I think it's a very clear message that the Chinese government has other priorities and are wanting to send something of a message."

But Ardern denies there's a problem, and says it's solely a matter of scheduling.

"I had a meeting with Premier Li (Keqiang) only weeks ago, that wouldn't be happening if we had an issue with our relationship," she said.

"These kinds of back-and-forth over scheduling happen frequently, I did have aspirations that we'd get this done before the end of the year. It's just hasn't been possible."

While top-ranking Kiwi politicians have avoided singling out the world's second-largest-economy this year, a major government defence paper drew a rebuke from Beijing after raising concerns about security threats posed by "an increasingly confident China".

New Zealand has increased its aid to and engagement with Pacific Nations in the face of other countries' growing regional interest, although lawmakers have avoided naming China specifically.

In 2008, New Zealand became the first developed nation to sign a free-trade deal with China and the countries share an extensive trade relationship, particularly for New Zealand's key dairy industry.

The Government has not yet announced if it would follow Australia in banning Chinese telecom company Huawei from setting up a 5G network, with the Wall Street Journal reporting the United States has requested Five Eyes members avoid contracting the company.