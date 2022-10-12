Arise Sir Sam

Photo: Supplied

New Zealand Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro bestowed a knighthood on actor and Central Otago vineyard owner Sam Neill (75) in a ceremony at Government House, in Auckland, yesterday.

Sir Sam became a Knight Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit, a title approved by the late Queen earlier this year.

Sir Sam said later on social media he was "greatly honoured".

"Dame Cindy Kiro was kind enough to tap me with the sword. Big day, very grateful."