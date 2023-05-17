Armed police descend on family home

Police surrounded a West Auckland home to negotiate with a person after a family harm incident last night.

The address was cordoned off and appeals were made for a man to come out of house on Eric Gifford Drive, in the suburb of Ranui, after an incident overnight.

Police were at the scene since after midnight and negotiating with a person inside the house, who refused to come out.

Multiple St John ambulances were at the scene, as well as police dog teams, a witness said.

Police could be heard calling out to the person inside the property, repeatedly saying: “Armed police. Open the door and show us your hands. I need you to listen to my instructions.

“Open the front door and show us your hands. Your house is surrounded by armed police. We are not leaving. We are not going away.”

Police made entry to the address before 3am and took the man into custody who will appear in court today for family harm related charges.