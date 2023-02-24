Armed police outside Auckland school

Armed police have been called out to the incident in West Auckland. Photo: RNZ

A primary school is in lockdown and several roads in west Auckland have been closed while armed police respond to an incident in the area.

Several roads around Newington Rd in Henderson cannot be accessed by cars.

A resident driving past Newington St at 7.15am said there were several armed police at the scene: “They were everywhere.”

The resident said at the View Rd end of Newington Rd two armed officers were crouching on their knees standing guard.

Two more patrol cars with lights and four more armed officers were stationed at the park behind the Briscoes.

The nearby Holy Cross Catholic School has told parents it is in lockdown.

Several teachers and children who had already arrived at school were safe in a classroom.

“There is a police lockdown ... do not come to school,” the message said.

A Newington Rd resident told the Herald that a police car and two armed police officers were at the house beside theirs.

“So far there is a police car in front of the house beside us.

“My daughter goes to Holy Cross School nearby and that has been closed we have been advised to stay inside. My kids are freaking out. It is just a scary situation.“

A shooting incident happened more than six months ago in another house on the street, the resident said.

Another resident driving through the area said the police cordon stretched from Westfield towards Sunnyvale. The road was blocked from the shopping centre right along the main arterial route.

The commuter was turned around by a civilian helping direct traffic.

”We saw some armed police, one officer was leaning on a car but it was in the distance.”

A receptionist at nearby Hauraki Brewing said she hadn’t been talked to by police about the incident, she just knew the road was closed off.

Henderson High School said it was “still open” today.

Auckland Transport confirmed an incident had occurred as it reported several bus routes through the area had been disrupted.

The transport agency said the incident was on View Rd between Railside Ave and Newington Rd.