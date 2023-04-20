Armed police raid property in homicide probe

A property in Rangiora has been raided by armed police this morning as the investigation into the homicide of Richard Leman continues.

Officers have been investigating the death of Leman since Monday, when his body was found inside a car parked in a garage on Tyler St.

Richard Leman was last seen on April 11. Photo: Facebook

Leman (41) had been missing for more than a week and multiple social media posts had been shared by his family seeking sightings and information.

On Thursday morning, Rangiora police raided a property on Andrews St - a few blocks away from where the body had been discovered.

The armed offenders squad was at the property when the raid was carried out. There were also police command vehicles, dog teams, scene of crime vehicles, and a several police cars at the scene.

Police have confirmed a search warrant is being executed at the home, however, did not confirm if the raid is connected to the homicide.

Police tape is blocking the entrance to the Andrew St property.

A resident near the scene said Armed Offenders had arrived to commence the search warrant about 8am.

A police photographer can be seen taking photographs around the property. Neighbours say a woman lives at the address. It appears no one was home when police arrived.

Detective Inspector Joel Syme earlier confirmed police had begun a homicide inquiry.

On Wednesday night, Syme said police were seeking any sightings of the white Nissan Fuga the body was found in over the last week.

“Canterbury Police are conducting extensive enquiries to determine what led to the man’s death, including his movements and that of the Nissan in the week leading up to 17 April.

“We are committed to establishing what has occurred and locate those responsible for this man’s death.”

Work is continuing to formally identify the body.

A white car that Leman’s family and friends have shared widely on social media, that they believe he was driving, is parked at the property he was found at.

Before his body was found, Leman’s sister Kim Leman Bennett posted on Facebook that he was last seen at a shopping centre in Rangiora at 8.20pm on April 11.

Three days ago, she said there had been “no new sightings”.

Police want people to report any sightings of a white Nissan Fuga, similar to the one pictured above, in relation to the death of a man in Canterbury. Photo: Supplied

Leman had been staying in the Sefton and Rangiora area.

“Police have been notified … We have grave concerns for his safety and mental health,” his sister posted.

“Someone out there must know something, we just need to know and want him home.”

On Tuesday, Leman Bennett declined to comment.

She said in her earlier post that Leman “may look rough and tough” but he was “a big baby at heart and a mummy’s boy”.

A missing person poster shared widely on social media by Richard Leman's family. Image: Facebook

The fact he had not called his mother in more than a week was concerning because he usually spoke to her every day.

“Our little brother has the kindest heart, loves his children, loves his family and would do anything to help others,” Leman Bennett said.

“We just want him home.”

The house where Leman was found is owned by Kāinga Ora and appears to be unoccupied.

It is unkempt and overgrown, with smashed windows and others boarded up.

A Tyler Street resident said the house was sold a couple of months ago.

He said he had never seen the car before and the garage door was shut on Monday.

Another resident who walks her dog past the house every day said a woman and a young boy were on the grass on the property on Monday afternoon.

Another neighbour told the Herald that a young man spoke to his mother-in-law on Monday and asked if she knew anything about a stolen vehicle that was parked in the garage where the body was found. The garage door was shut at the time.

Just before midday on Tuesday, police were seen leaving a property across the road from where the body was found with hard drives that appeared to have come from CCTV cameras.

- By Sam Sherwood and North Canterbury News