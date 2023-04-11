Armed police respond after death in Christchurch

Police respond to an incident on Gilberthorpes Rd in Christchurch. Photo: NZ Herald

Armed police are responding to an incident involving a death in the Christchurch suburb of Hei Hei.

A police spokesperson said police were making initial inquiries on Gilberthorpes Rd.

It’s understood one person has died.

Stuff is reporting that the death occurred in an area with properties owned by Kāinga Ora, and that a resident said armed police were at the same property about two weeks ago.