Friday, 7 June 2019

Armed police response: Reports of gunshots in Chch

    Police at the cordon at Avon Park in Christchurch. Photo: RNZ
    Police are responding to reports of a gunshots heard on Avonside Drive in Christchurch.

    Witnesses say they heard one shot, then nothing for about a minute then a bunch of shots.

    Police say there were reports of "possible gunshots" at about 7am this morning.

    No injuries had been reported and officers are working to speak with those involved.

    Cordons are in place around Avon Park and the Armed Offenders Squad is attending as a precaution.

    The area is in the quake-damaged red zone area of eastern Christchurch.

