Armed police at scene of sudden death

Police on the scene outside the Waitakere Badminton Centre on Royal Road in Auckland's Massey. Photo: NZ Herald

A person is dead in West Auckland tonight, with members of the public saying they saw a body on the road and heard a woman screaming.

Other witnesses have described seeing a shirtless man holding a knife.

Armed police responded to a sudden death in Massey around 6pm.

“Police are attending a serious incident in Royal Rd, Massey, where a person has died,” police said in a statement.

“There will be a significant police presence in the area while officers work to determine what has happened.A woman in a distraught state was seen standing across the road from the scene near the Waitakere Badminton Centre. When asked, the woman said she knew the victim.

A person has posted on Facebook saying they saw a body.

“Saw a body lying on the ground and a whole lot of cops n ambulance car [sic]. They’ve closed the area down now.”

Mac Yu who was playing badminton with friends said he heard a woman scream just after 5pm. But he thought it was just from another group of badminton players.

But soon police arrived and told the players they had to remain in the hall.

Yu said 13 people were kept in the hall before they were eventually escorted out one by one.

He and his group of friends were the last four people in the hall. They were kept inside for two and a half hours.

They were escorted out by police just after 8pm.

A worker at the badminton centre said earlier they’d been told to stay indoors after reports of a weapon.

Another badminton player who did not want to be named said he saw a man running in the centre’s car park holding what looked like a knife in his hand. The man was not wearing a shirt.

A man has posted on social media saying he saw a man running around with no top on while he was parked at traffic lights.

“Yelled something about someone with a knife, and stabbing someone. I couldn’t see anything just him running back to his van to grab a big wrench.”

A witness told NZME they saw eight police cars, two of them dog units, armed police standing outside the badminton centre, and an ambulance.

There are also reports of a helicopter hovering over the scene.

A staff member at the Mobil service station on Royal Rd told the Herald she could see police vehicles outside the badminton centre.

A man who gave his name only as Bill said he came to play badminton but was told by police the place will be closed for the rest of the day.

A Herald reporter at the scene says there are multiple police. One armed officer is guarding an alleyway near the Badminton centre.

It is understood the alleyway leads to Cedar Heights.

More armed police and a police dog unit has just arrived.

