Armed police swarm Christchurch street

Armed police have converged on a Christchurch street. Photo: George Heard

Armed police and emergency services are at the scene of an incident in Christchurch this afternoon.

Police including the Armed Offenders Squad are at an address on Roydvale Avenue in the city's west.

"Police are responding to an incident in Bishopdale," a spokesperson said.

Roydvale Ave has been cordoned off from the intersection between Wairakei Rd and Memorial Ave.

"Cordons have been put in place and the public is being asked to avoid the area.

"Updates will be provided when available."

Police at the scene of the incident. Photo: George Heard

St John are attending but referred all queries to police.

The New Zealand Herald visual journalist George Heard said police were still arriving at the scene "at speed".

AOS members appeared to be wearing specialist gas masks and officers on the cordon were stopping all residents from entering the street.

"They are turning cars away," he said.

"Fire and ambulance are on standby."