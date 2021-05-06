Armed police swarm Christchurch street

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Police including the Armed Offenders Squad are at an address on Roydvale Avenue in the city's west.
"Police are responding to an incident in Bishopdale," a spokesperson said.
Roydvale Ave has been cordoned off from the intersection between Wairakei Rd and Memorial Ave.
"Cordons have been put in place and the public is being asked to avoid the area.
"Updates will be provided when available."
The New Zealand Herald visual journalist George Heard said police were still arriving at the scene "at speed".
AOS members appeared to be wearing specialist gas masks and officers on the cordon were stopping all residents from entering the street.
"They are turning cars away," he said.
"Fire and ambulance are on standby."