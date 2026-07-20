Arrest after alleged breach of medicinal cannabis licence

A 40-year-old Christchurch man has been charged after police found he had allegedly breached the conditions of his medicinal cannabis licence.

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Brad Grainger said a series of search warrants were executed over the weekend at central Christchurch addresses.

“Police found evidence of cannabis and paraphernalia at one of the properties allegedly believed to be for personal use.

“This appears to be outside the authority the licence allowed and amounted to offending against the Misuse of Drugs Act.

“The medicinal cannabis licensing system exists to support patients who require cannabis-based products for health reasons, not for someone to allegedly hide behind it for their own personal use and profit.

“We’re actively keeping an eye on unlawful sale and supply of drugs in Canterbury and will hold those to account that undermine any systems designed to help vulnerable people,” said Grainger.

The 40-year-old Christchurch man was charged with possession of cannabis for supply and possession of cannabis. He was due to appear in the Christchurch District Court on July 24.

Grainger said the investigation is ongoing as police assess information obtained during the search warrants.

"Further charges or arrests aren’t ruled out.

"Police have also referred the incident to the Medicinal Cannabis Agency, the regulatory authority responsible for New Zealand's medicinal cannabis licensing scheme.

"Police remain committed to ensuring New Zealand's medicinal cannabis regulatory framework operates lawfully and with integrity.

"Police will continue to work alongside regulatory partners where potential offending is identified."

-Allied Media