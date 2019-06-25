Arrest after armed stand-off in Napier

Armed police at a blockade on Wycliffe St, Napier. Photo: Blair Voorend via NZ Herald

A man has been arrested after an almost 12-hour stand-off with armed police in Napier.

"Police would like to advise that we have arrested a male at the Alexander Ave address without incident and everybody is safe," police said on a Facebook post at 1.55am today.

"Police will be at the address for a little while yet but the cordons are about to come down and residents will be able to get back home. We would like to thank everybody out there for their patience. In the end a really good result."

Police said this morning that a man (25) had been arrested in relation to an "incident".

No injuries were reported.

"Cordons were stood down soon after and residents were able to return to their homes.

"Police will remain at the address as further inquiries are made.

"We would like to thanks the local community for their patience throughout this incident."

Earlier, police had been negotiating into the night with the man as armed officers kept streets blocked off.

Before that, multiple witnesses reported seeing a man with a gun on an Alexander Ave property.

Schools in the Onekawa area were placed on lockdown for a period on Monday afternoon but about 3.45pm students and teachers were allowed to leave.