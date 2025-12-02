Arrest after dairy worker injured in Christchurch robbery

The dairy in Opawa Rd was targeted early this morning. Photo: file image

An arrest has been made after a Christchurch dairy owner was stabbed during an aggravated robbery, police say.

Three people robbed the store in Opawa Rd about 6.40am today. Their faces were covered.

In a statement tonight, police said during the incident the dairy owner was stabbed and seriously injured.

The offenders then fled in a vehicle, taking a till and other items with them.

Christchurch District Commander Superintendent Tony Hill said a 14-year-old boy was arrested at a property in Woolston about 3.45pm and faced serious charges.

He was expected to appear in the Christchurch Youth Court tomorrow.

“This morning’s attack on an innocent person is shocking, but I hope this arrest brings some comfort to our community", Supt Hill said.

“The investigation team is working relentlessly to track down those involved. Their efforts led us to a property of interest this afternoon, where we executed a search warrant and arrested the youth.

“Our work to find these offenders won’t stop,” Supt Hill said.

“We know other people were involved in this incident and we need to hear from people in the community if they have information that could help us locate the offenders.”

The vehicle used was a silver Toyota MarkX, registration number NRP221, police said.

“We would like anyone who may have seen this vehicle in the Opawa, or surrounding areas, to please contact police immediately.”

Anyone that has information can update police through 105 either online, or over the phone, using reference number: 251202/2804.

Information could also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Hato Hone St John earlier said it took one person to hospital with moderate injuries.

Spate of crime in city

Today's robbery follows a spate of youth crime in Christchurch.

In May, 162 young offenders were dealt with by police in the city. The number of youth offenders has remained high since, with police dealing with about 100 a month.

Supt Hill said on Sunday two boys were arrested in connection with a string of aggravated robberies, one of which saw a dairy worker attacked with a spanner.

Two other businesses - in Blighs Rd in Strowan and Clyde Rd in Riccarton - were also targeted on Sunday.

Todd said the two 13-year-old boys were facing three counts of aggravated robbery.

