Arrest linked to Christchurch teen's death; police 'know who was involved'

Police at the scene in Christchurch. Photo: NZ Herald

A 46-year-old man has been charged in connection with the shooting death of a teenager in a suburban Christchurch park this weekend.

And while they are still seeking the person who pulled the trigger, police believe they know who the culprit is.

Connor Whitehead (16) died in Casebrook on Friday night after what police have described as a firearms incident.

A man was assisting police with the investigation, dubbed Operation Stack.

That man has now been charged with assisting the people allegedly responsible for the shooting death.

He has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder and is due to appear in the Christchurch District Court tomorrow.

"This should serve as a warning to anyone who may be assisting those involved," said a police spokesperson today.

"From the investigation, police now believe they know who was involved in Connor's death.

"Officers continue to carry out a number of enquiries to establish the circumstances of this incident, including identifying and speaking to those in the area at the time."

Police continue to ask anyone with any information to contact them on non-emergency number 105 and quote event number P048523046

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Police said Connor's family were being looked after by authorities.

"Police extend our sympathies to his whānau, and we are providing them with support alongside Victim Support," the spokesperson said.