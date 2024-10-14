Arrest made after tiny home disappears

The owners of the tiny home appealed on Facebook in a desperate effort to find the stolen house. Photo: Supplied

A 40-year-old has been arrested after a tiny house disappeared from a Christchurch property.

The owners of the property in Beckenham made an appeal on Facebook in a desperate effort to find it.

“With a heavy heart I am seeking information on a tiny home stolen from our family property in Beckenham, Christchurch,” they said.

“It’s incredibly sentimental to me, as it was my mum’s home for years before she went into dementia care. It contains special items such as my mum’s artwork, and other Finnish things special to me. It was a home.”

The tiny home contained some "special items", its owners said. Photo: Supplied

They believed more than one person must have been involved.

“A huge job to have moved this - they removed six metres of fence and must have had a reasonable vehicle for towing, and a number of people involved."

The tiny home was spotted on the side of the road in the Opawa area on Monday afternoon last week.

“Please watch out for me, if you are in the Christchurch area. They have had five days to make it look very different,” the post said.

Police followed several lines of inquiry to find the tiny home and trailer.