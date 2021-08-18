Anna McGlinchey’s Holden was taken from a city car yard. Photo: Supplied

Police have made an arrest in relation to the theft of a Holden Special Vehicles GTS from a Christchurch car yard, although there is no sign of the owner's $90,000 pride and joy.

A man was to appear in the District Court on Tuesday in relation to the burglary at Blackwells City Holden on August 5.

"There's no car, but they've found someone. That's at least something. I'm not holding out hope that I've ever see my car again," said Anna McGlinchley.

"I think it's been stolen to order."

The jet black 2017-model vehicle was awaiting repair at the car yard on Moorhouse Ave after mice had gnawed through wiring.

Thieves are believed to have used a duplicate key to start the vehicle after they used new technology to circumvent the Holden's sophisticated security system.

Police were investigating whether the theft is linked to a city locksmith having electronic gear stolen from a van.

It is understood other offenders are being sought.