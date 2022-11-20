Arrest made in Napier homicide; victim named

Police cordoned off the area where the woman's body was found. Photo: RNZ

The woman who died in Napier early on Friday morning, sparking a homicide investigation, has been named by police.

She was Marewa woman Arohaina Henare (34).

A police spokesperson said a 48-year-old man known to her was arrested and charged with murder late on Saturday afternoon.

The spokesperson said he was due to appear in the Hastings District Court on Monday.

“As the matter is now before the courts, Police will not comment further.”

Police were called to a residential address on Nuffield Avenue about 4.25am on Friday after a woman was found unresponsive.

She died at the scene.