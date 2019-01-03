Arrest over Christchurch kidnapping

Police have made an arrest following an alleged kidnapping in Christchurch this afternoon.

Staff at a Christchurch service station called police just before 2pm saying a customer told them he was being forced to drive to the West Coast by a man in possession of firearms.

After an extensive search in the west of the city a car was found on State Highway 73 and followed by Christchurch police units.

Police say an arrest was made without incident at Lake Lyndon, Canterbury and no one was injured. A number of firearms were found in the vehicle.

The arrested 29-year-old man is being transported back to Christchurch for questioning as police begin an investigation.

At this stage it is understood the alleged offender and the victim were not known to each other.