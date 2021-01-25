Monday, 25 January 2021

Arrest over theft of puppy outside dairy

    Billy. Photo: Canterbury Police
    A 27-year-old man has been arrested in relation to the theft of a puppy from outside a Christchurch dairy earlier this month.

    The man is due to appear in Christchurch District Court on Friday.

    Billy, a 14-week-old staffordshire bull terrier, was allegedly taken while he was tied up outside the Bealey Fresh Dairy on January 12 as his owner popped into the shop.

    CCTV footage released by police allegedly showed Billy being grabbed by a man who took him across the road and left the scene in a silver SUV.

    Billy's owner told One News the man in the footage was able to be identified online, allowing for police to promptly track him down with help from the community.

    The puppy was returned to his owner later that week.

    Said a police spokesperson: "We can also report Billy's still enjoying being back home and being spoilt by his humans."

     

