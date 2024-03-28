Arrests after young children found with 'very severe' injuries

File photo

Warning: This story contains details of abuse.

Two people have been charged after an investigation into injuries that left two Lower Hutt siblings in hospital for two weeks with "severe injuries".

It comes after a person with information came forward to police.

Detective senior sergeant Rebecca Cotton said the arrests took place on Wednesday.

"A 25-year-old man has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, wilful ill treatment of a dog, attempting to pervert the course of justice and selling cannabis and cultivating cannabis.

"A 25-year-old woman has also been charged with two charges of failing to protect a child, two charges of attempting to pervert the course of justice and failure to carry out obligations in relation to computer search."

Cotton said the arrests followed two search warrants at different Hutt Valley addresses.

"We are elated to be able to share this news and recognise the genuine concern and outrage from the community that has gotten us here," Cotton said.

"This result cannot be attributed to any one thing - a number of inquiries have taken place over the past week culminating in interviews with the two people that have been charged yesterday afternoon.

"Our priorities have been twofold - ensuring those responsible for the harm these two children have suffered are put before the court, and the ongoing welfare of these two siblings."

The pair are due to appear in the Hutt Valley District Court today.

The two children, aged four and five, were hospitalised with "very, very severe" injuries believed to have been inflicted deliberately over "a long period of time".

One had "brain bleeds and severe internal injuries", police said.

The suspected abuse was uncovered three weeks ago, when one of the children was taken to hospital in an ambulance. Hospital staff alerted police.

Cotton said the siblings were recovering well and are in a safe place.

The investigation was ongoing and further charges had not been ruled out.

"As a result of the two arrests, police have a substantial amount of further inquiries to conduct."

Police were still appealing for further information and asked people to contact them referencing file number 240308/4647.

"Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111."

Where to get help:

Need to Talk? Free call or text 1737 any time to speak to a trained counsellor, for any reason.

Lifeline: 0800 543 354 or text HELP to 4357

Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 / 0508 TAUTOKO (24/7). This is a service for people who may be thinking about suicide, or those who are concerned about family or friends.

Depression Helpline: 0800 111 757 (24/7) or text 4202

Samaritans: 0800 726 666 (24/7)

Youthline: 0800 376 633 (24/7) or free text 234 (8am-12am), or email talk@youthline.co.nz

What's Up: free counselling for 5 to 19 years old, online chat 11am-10.30pm 7days/week or free phone 0800 WHATSUP / 0800 9428 787 11am-11pm Asian Family Services: 0800 862 342 Monday to Friday 9am to 8pm or text 832 Monday to Friday 9am - 5pm. Languages spoken: Mandarin, Cantonese, Korean, Vietnamese, Thai, Japanese, Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi and English.

Rural Support Trust Helpline: 0800 787 254

Healthline: 0800 611 116

Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

OUTLine: 0800 688 5463 (6pm-9pm)

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.