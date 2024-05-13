Arrests linked to funeral for suspected gunman

Hone Kay-Selwyn was found dead in Taupō last week. Photo: Supplied / Police

Four arrests have been made after patrols in Ōtara for a gang funeral of the man police say fatally shot a pedestrian outside a central Auckland bar.

Police also kept a close eye on gang members as Hone Kay-Selwyn's body was moved across the city on Sunday.

Kay-Selwyn, who belonged to the Killer Beez gang, shot dead Robert Horne eight days ago, after being denied entry to a bar in Ponsonby Rd, police said.

The pair did not know each other and Kay-Selwyn, who was 31, was found dead on a rural property near Taupō on Tuesday last week.

His body was taken from Massey in West Auckland to the Manukau Memorial Gardens in Ōtara for the funeral today.

In a statement, police said a number of resources were deployed to monitor proceedings, including around the route and at the Manukau Memorial Gardens.

"The operation on the ground today will be supported by the Air Support Unit and there will be a checkpoint established at the cemetery."

Inspector Rakana Cook said four arrests were made and four motorbikes impounded.

"There are no significant issues to report this afternoon and those gathered have dispersed," Cook said.

"Four arrests were made for judicial matters, with four motorcycles impounded for prior driving related offending."

A police spokesperson said on Sunday there had been no reports of problems.