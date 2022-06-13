Monday, 13 June 2022

Arrests made after Bower Ave shooting

    Christchurch police arrested two men this weekend after a firearms incident last week left a former gang member with non-life threatening injuries.

    Police were called to Bower Ave, North New Brighton, following reports of gunshots in the area at about 3.25pm last Monday.

    Upon arrival, police located a man with non-life threatening injuries.

    Police executed search warrants at two addresses in Riccarton and Hoon Hay on Saturday morning. As a result, two men, aged 28 and 34, were arrested.

    The two men are due to appear in Christchurch District Court today on charges including wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and unlawful possession of a firearm.

    Said Detective Sergeant Mike Varnam: "We want to send a strong message to those causing harm with gun violence in our communities - it will not be tolerated.

    "Our team has worked tirelessly to put those allegedly responsible before the courts and we are pleased to have done so in a timely manner," Varnam said.

     

     

