Arrests made over stolen Goldie

The painting, Sleep 'tis a Gentle Thing, has not yet been recovered, say police. Photo: supplied

Police have made several arrests over the theft of a C.F. Goldie painting in Hamilton.

The work by the colonial-era portraitist went missing between December 27 and January 3, and police are appealing for information.

Sleep 'tis a Gentle Thing was taken along with other unique artworks and antiques.

The painting itself has not been recovered, police said.

This afternoon, a 45-year-old man pleaded not guilty at Hamilton District Court to the charge of burglary and was released on bail to reappear in March.

A 49-year-old man was remanded in custody with no plea and will reappear in February.

Both men have interim name suppression. A third man is expected to appear in court later today.

Police said they searched a Hamilton address on Saturday and recovered a quantity of stolen property.

Goldie produced several versions of the Hori Pokai painting.

The director of the International Art Centre, Richard Thomson, sold one for $454,000 in 2009.

After reviewing a police photo of the item, he said it looked like the same one and it could be worth $1 million now.