Arsonist sought after torching ute

Shocking footage shows an arsonist dousing a vehicle in petrol before setting it alight - and the ute blowing up in his face.

Waikato police said the man was likely to have needed medical assistance for his injuries and are "extremely concerned" by the incident.

Detective Sergeant Andre Kavanagh said the vehicle was torched at a commercial property in Killarney Rd early on Monday morning.

"A yet-to-be identified person has doused the vehicle with an accelerant and deliberately set the vehicle alight.

"The person ran from the scene along Killarney Rd towards the Hamilton Lake," Det Sgt Kavanagh said.

"We are very concerned the person has been burned as a result of their actions and may require medical assistance."

Anyone who could identify the offender or provide any other information was urged to contact Det Sgt Kavanagh on (07) 858-6200 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.