Wednesday, 8 December 2021

Arthur's Pass death: Trampers urged to stay together

    1. News
    2. National

    Aleksandr Tsygankov and his tramping companions went their own way while tackling a challenging...
    Aleksandr Tsygankov and his tramping companions went their own way while tackling a challenging route over the exposed ridges of Mt Guinevere (pictured) and Mt Lancelot. Photo: Getty Images
    Trampers are being urged to stick together following the death of a Russian man in a fall in Arthur's Pass National Park in 2019.

    Aleksandr Tsygankov (40) and his two tramping companions went their own way while tackling a challenging route above Crow Hut, over the exposed ridges of Mt Guinevere and Mt Lancelot.

    The men returned to the hut, separately, on the afternoon of April 13, only to realise that Tsygankov was not with either of them.

    His body was found at the bottom of a waterfall the next day, following an extensive search.

    A coronial investigation found Tsygankov was a technically competent and keen tramper and mountaineer, but sometimes behaved recklessly on previous trips by walking off and doing his own thing.

    The group had about nine hours to finish the trip before they lost daylight.

    One of the men got ahead, leaving Tsygankov and the other man climbing the bluffs behind him.

    The man with Tsygankov decided to return to the hut when he was hit by a rock.

    Coroner Heather McKenzie has endorsed Mountain Safety Council advice for trampers, including sticking together.

    "When setting off to move as a group, travel together for the entire journey, especially in technical terrain. Decisions to separate should only be made in an emergency situation," the advice says.

    Hikers should also be prepared to turn back or change plans, stay in constant communication and avoid trying to move faster because of a lack of time.

    RNZ
    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter