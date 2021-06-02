Ashburton bridge reopens for light vehicles

From Ashburton District Council

The flood-damaged Ashburton River bridge has reopened to light vehicles this afternoon.

The bridge, a section of which slumped during the flooding that hit Canterbury in recent days, was closed yesterday morning, then reopened to light vehicles late last night.

It remained open until mid-morning today, then was closed again to allow further testing to determine whether it could take heavy vehicles.

The testing today involved fully-laden trucks being driven across to test its structural integrity and strength.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advised just before 3pm that the bridge had reopened to light vehicles - generally weighing less than 3.5 tonnes - only, with a 30kmh speed limit.

The agency said it was likely to close again between 6pm and 8pm today for further testing.

An alternative route was opened last night for heavy vehicles.