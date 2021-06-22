Ashburton River bridge repaired, back to 50km/h

The Ashburton bridge on State Highway 1 was closed after slumping. Photo: Phil Hooper

A dip in the Ashburton River bridge has been repaired and the speed limit is 50kmh again.

Since bad flooding in Canterbury last month, the speed had been reduced to 30kmh on the damaged bridge, delaying traffic at peak periods.

The bridge now had 24/7 access for most vehicles.

It was open for over-dimension loads and the operating requirements for over-dimensions are as they were before the flood, a spokesperson for Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said.

Traffic management on the bridge had been substantially reduced.

Overweight guidelines were being finalised and updated later on Tuesday direct to industry/freight partners.

Electronic monitoring equipment had also been installed to allow remote monitoring of the bridge.

Timeline for repair

Waka Kotahi aimed complete a repair to the bridge pier in the next two months.

"In the coming months we will be jacking the bridge to the right level at the damaged pier and fixing it at the right height," network manager Jessica McFarlane said.

"We will leave the jacks in places so if we need to make any adjustments in future, they can be made easily."

McFarlane thanked all bridge users for their patience over the past three weeks as an investigation into the damage began and traffic management for everyone's safety was put in place.