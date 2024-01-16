Ashburton 'suspicious item' found to be safe

A "suspicious item" reported in Ashburton has been checked and found to be safe, police say.

Police were alerted to the item on the footpath of Ashburton's Tancred Street at 3.20pm.

Cordons were set up between East Street and William Street.

Cass Street was also shut between Burnett and Moore Streets.

The spokesperson said the Defence Force's bomb disposal squad had been notified.

The cordons have been lifted and police have thanked the public for their assistance.