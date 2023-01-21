Assault: man charged

A 27-year-old man has been arrested after a woman was sexually assaulted at an Auckland park in a daylight attack on Tuesday.

The woman was attacked while on the Puhinui Forest Trail in Totara Park about 10.25am.

She suffered a laceration to her neck from a knife.

A 27-year-old male has been charged with one count of unlawful sexual connection and one count of indecent assault and is due to appear in Manukau District Court on January 21.