Auckland attack: Three still in ICU, scene examination ends

Witnesses outside Lynn Mall speaking to police on the day of the stabbing terror attack. Photo: NZ Herald

Three people are recovering in an intensive care unit in hospital following the terrorist attack at Auckland's New Lynn Mall, while a scene examination of Countdown wraps up.

Four people are in a stable condition in Auckland Hospital, police said in an update this afternoon, with one person in ICU expected to be moved to a ward later today.

"This is really positive news and we are continuing to work closely with the victims and their families to ensure they are well supported at this extremely difficult time," assistant commissioner Lauano Sue Schwalger said.

Police will no longer be present outside the supermarket that became the centre of a terrorist attack on Friday afternoon which left seven shoppers injured and the offender dead.

They will be carrying out regular patrols and the community can still expect police "to be highly visible in the area".

Mall and supermarket management will decide on when they are in a position to reopen to the community, police said.

A number of witnesses have been spoken to as part of the police investigation into the attack by Sri Lankan refugee Ahamed Aathil Mohamed Samsudeen, 32.

"This work remains ongoing and further witnesses will also be spoken to over the coming day," said Schwalger.

"The events of Friday will no doubt have been distressing for those present.

"The welfare of all those involved in Friday's incident is a priority for police, and we are ensuring that appropriate referrals are being made to Victim Support as part of any engagement with the investigation."

Samsudeen was shot dead by police on Friday after stabbing five people with a knife from the supermarket in the terrifying attack at the New Lynn Countdown.

Schwalger told the Herald earlier today that a forensic examination of the body has been completed.

"Police have been liaising with family members overseas and we are working with them to facilitate how the body will be buried," she said.