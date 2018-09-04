Auckland blast: Dad of two 'killed in welding accident'

Emergency services at the scene last night. Photo: NZ Herald

An explosion which rocked West Auckland last night and killed one person was a welding accident involving a father of two young children, a person close to the family says.

The explosion rattled the suburb of Henderson, with the windows of neighbouring properties shattering on Universal Drive and Don Buck Rd.

The Herald has spoken to a woman who knows the occupants of the Don Buck Rd house.

She said the person killed in the explosion was a father of two school-aged children.

The explosion was not drug-related as many people had wrongly claimed on social media.

Lower Don Buck Rd superette co-owner Kanchun Chauhan said she was working at the shop when she heard a massive thud and the entire building was shaken.

There was not any damage to her property.

She said after the explosion police cars had cordoned off Don Buck Rd and Universal Drive.

"I've never seen so many people. What we saw was the back end, we saw the back of their backyard which connects to another house."

It was a shed that had exploded, she said.

"A lot of the locals think it is a P lab, but we found out it was a shed that a guy was welding in.

"The sparks must have exploded, there were paints and solvents as well."

At 7.30am a fire investigator had arrived at the scene to continue the investigation, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said.

A guard was on scene overnight.

Last night residents described how the deadly explosion shattered neighbours' windows and left some residents' eyes stinging.

The force shook nearby homes and blew out neighbouring windows. Debris from the explosion landed in a tree.

A black plume of smoke could be seen drifting from the property.

Paul Eutnam, at Lower Don Buck Rd Superette, said his first thought when he heard the loud explosion, which happened about 10m from the shop, was that there had been a terrorist attack.

"We've got a solid concrete building here and we could feel the jitter and shakes ... It was very loud.

"I thought there was a local terrorist attack of some sort. My first comparison was what it would be like in 9/11 in New York. That's what it was like - a sudden big bang out of nowhere."

Eutnam said plumes of black smoke erupted into the air followed by white smoke.

Residents gathered in the superette and were reporting a slight irritation of their eyes and nose.

"There was a distinctive smell along with some allergic reactions. It caused quite a commotion. There was a bit of an audience here for about two hours."

A St John spokeswoman said they were called to the scene at 4.54pm and one ambulance and two support cars arrived four minutes later.

The spokeswoman said they did not treat anyone and left the scene at 6.15pm.