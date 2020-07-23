Auckland Council calls police over death threats

Auckland mayor Phil Goff says he's appalled by the death threats levelled against his councillors. Photo: NZ Herald

Auckland Council has called in police after "appalling" death threats were directed at councillors in a Facebook post referencing the Christchurch mosque gunman.

Councillor Tracy Mulholland came across the threat, posted as a comment on the Auckland Ratepayers' Alliance Facebook page this morning.

"The guy that went on a shooting spree in Christchurch he should of started in Auckland Council those lives don't matter," the comment said.

Fifty-one people died and about 40 more were injured in attacks on two mosques in Christchurch on March 15 last year.

Tracy Mulholland is the Whau Ward Councillor. Photo NZ Herald (file)

Auckland mayor Phil Goff told The New Zealand Herald the matter has been referred to police.

"I am appalled by the death threats that have been directed at council staff and elected members," he said.

"I am also disappointed that the Ratepayers' Alliance chose to keep the death threats on their page, despite repeated requests from the public for it to be pulled down."

In response to Goff's comment, a spokesperson from the Auckland Ratepayers' Alliance told the Herald the accusation of the alliance choosing to keep the comment on the page was "totally untrue".

"We couldn't remove something we weren't aware of. It's a cheap shot from the mayor and a blatant and disgusting attempt to smear our organisation."

Mulholland, who is no stranger to "keyboard warriors", said the threatening comment left her palms sweating.

"My life matters."

She was extremely concerned about her safety and the safety of her colleagues.

"One never knows if they are serious."

Despite the threatening and harmful nature of the comment, Mulholland said the post remained on the Facebook page for several hours.

It also drew condemnation from social media users, with one person saying: "Are you serious posting something like this?! Auckland Ratepayers' Alliance you need to remove this comment NOW."

An Auckland Ratepayers' Alliance spokesperson told the Herald the organisation was equally appalled.

"As soon as we were made aware of this disgusting comment, we referred it to the police."

Mulholland said such violent comments needed to stop and has laid a complaint with police.

Police refused to comment on the post when contacted by the Herald, saying "in general, police do not respond to queries which seek to establish whether a specific individual has been or is under investigation for privacy reasons".