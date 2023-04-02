Auckland fog disrupting flights

Several flights have been cancelled amid fog restrictions at Auckland Airport.

An Auckland Airport spokesperson said fog restrictions were put in place at 6.55am today.

Seven departing domestic flights had been cancelled, and four had been delayed.

Eight arriving domestic flights were cancelled and two were delayed.

No international flights have been affected by the fog.

Passengers are advised to check Auckland Airport’s website www.aucklandairport.co.nz for the latest flight arrival and departure information.