Auckland homicide: Police urge walkers to come forward

Lena Zhang Harrap. Photo: supplied

Police investigating the death of Auckland woman Lena Zhang Harrap have made a fresh appeal for potential witnesses to come forward.

Authorities have released new CCTV images of several people who walked the same pathway the 27-year-old, who had Down Syndrome, used on the morning of Wednesday, September 22.

"Police would like to identify some potential witnesses in relation to the investigation into the death of Lena Zhang Harrap in Mt Albert.

"These people were seen on CCTV footage walking on Grande Ave and have used the narrow pathway that leads to Summit Drive on the morning of her death," a post on Auckland City District Police Facebook's page said.

The young woman's body was found near a pathway that connects Grande Ave and Summit Drive in the Auckland suburb of Mt Albert.

A man, who has interim name suppression, has since been charged with her murder and is due to reappear in court in December.

Police earlier said they were looking to identify up to 29 people who used the pathway between 7.30am and 10.10am.

Police stressed that a person has been charged with offences relating to her death and they are not looking for anyone else in relation to it.

However, investigating officers would like to speak to those members of the public still.

• Can you help? If you are one of the people pictured or know of them, contact police immediately on 0800 DALEYZA (0800 325 399)