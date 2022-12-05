Auckland police chases end with man in hospital, firearm recovered

Police on Lincoln Rd near Daytona Rd, Auckland, after a series of police chases ended with an injured man, a firearm recovered and a damaged police car. Photo: RNZ

A dramatic series of police chases in Auckland has resulted in a man being taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police allege a man presented a firearm at a driver on Gillies Ave, Epsom, just before 5am in an unsuccessful attempted to steal a vehicle, and later left the area in another stolen vehicle.

The police Eagle helicopter monitored the vehicle travelling to an address on Cedar Heights Avenue, Massey.

Police said they began a pursuit after the man left in another vehicle and drove at speed on to the motorway network at Royal Rd.

Spikes were deployed on the on-ramp but the car continued to travel at speed and left the motorway at Lincoln Rd.

At this point, the man is alleged to have driven at two members of the public and attempted to steal their vehicles.

Superintendent Naila Hassan said police arrived at the same time and a patrol vehicle collided with the man.

"He is being taken to Auckland Hospital with serious injuries and an investigation is now under way into what has occurred.

"I would like to acknowledge our staff who have brought an increasingly volatile situation to a conclusion this morning, without any further harm inflicted on the wider community."

Police found a firearm inside the stolen vehicle that was driven from Epsom.

Hassan said several investigations were under way into the man's actions.

"Police anticipate charges will be laid against the 37-year-old man, who is under police guard in hospital," she said.

"As standard procedure in these instances, we have also notified the Independent Police Conduct Authority."