Auckland teen Mia Cooper found safe and well

Mia Cooper had been missing since Saturday. Photo: supplied via NZ Police

Auckland teenager Mia Cooper has been found safe and well, police have confirmed.

The 15-year-old was reported missing on Saturday morning. North Shore police confirmed this afternoon that she had now been located.

Earlier today, her mother Tracey Stewart said her daughter had not been found, and asked for any information to be directed to Orewa police.

In an earlier post on social media, her mother said Mia was alright.

"We are in the process of getting her home and surrounding her with the love and support that she needs," Ms Stewart said.

The post was later deleted.

Ms Stewart posted an appeal on Facebook at the weekend saying Mia had gone missing after being out on Friday night on the North Shore with people she didn't know very well.

She said the family were are in despair not knowing where she was and were "absolutely sick with worry."

Ms Stewart said her daughter had been battling with depression and anxiety for the past year and things had been tough for her.

The post was shared more than 35,000 times.