Auckland teen Mia Cooper still missing

mia_stewart_supplied.jpg Mia Cooper. Photo: Supplied

Auckland teenager Mia Cooper remains missing for a fourth day, despite reports she had been found.

Her mother Tracey Stewart - who had posted an emotional plea for help on Facebook - said Mia, 15, was in the process of returning home.

"We know that Mia is alright and we are in the process of getting her home and surrounding her with the love and supports that she needs," Stewart said in a Facebook post that was later deleted.

Stewart later posted that Mia was "still missing" and asked for any sightings of the 15-year-old to be reported to police.

Police said today they were still seeking sightings of Mia.

"Police cannot discount the possibility that she may be with associates," they said in a Facebook post.

"We would like to speak with Mia to establish that she is safe and well."

Police had first received a missing person report on Saturday morning, and confirmed that the North Shore teen had not been seen since the evening before.

On Sunday evening Stewart made a desperate plea on social media appealing for any sightings of the missing teen who she had not seen all weekend.

The mother said her family was "absolutely sick with worry" over Mia's disappearance.

"This is by far the hardest thing I have had to write and we do not want or need anyone's judgement, gossip or speculation.

"We just need your help."