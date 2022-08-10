Auckland Uni researchers claim tinnitus breakthrough

Tinnitus causes people to hear ringing or other noise when there is no external sound. Photo: Getty Images

Auckland University researchers say they have had a breakthrough in the management of tinnitus that they hope will be rolled out worldwide.

People with the common condition hear ringing or other noise when there is no outside sound. It can range from mild, to severe and disruptive.

There was no cure but there were techniques to lessen the impact.

University of Auckland audiology associate professor Grant Searchfield said its new method, using a combination of counselling and a phone game, worked for more people and in a much quicker timeframe than others.

There were already phone apps but the difference in the study was that participants also had counselling, and the games were then individually tailored, he said.

It helped to rewire the brain.

"Over time peoples' focus on the tinnitus changes, declines, and it fades in the background where people just don't notice it," he said.

"It becomes just another sound in the background, not worthy of attention."

Everyone in the study had to have moderate to severe tinnitus to take part, he said.

Associate professor Grant Searchfield said their new method used a combination of counselling and a phone game. Photo: Supplied

Sixty-five percent of those using the method noticed an improvement within 12 weeks, where other methods often took about a year, he said.

Some participants said it was life-changing.

Dr Searchfield hoped the method would soon be able to help more people cope better with their tinnitus.

"It can mean that they return to work sooner, it may mean that their relationships improve, it's likely that their sleep improves. Typically a reduction in tinnitus will also be associated with a reduction in any depression and anxiety as well," he said.

The results of the study have been published in the journal Frontiers in Neurology.

The team was now looking for participants for a wider trial, with a view to getting approval as a therapy from America's Federal Drug Administration.