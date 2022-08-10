Wednesday, 10 August 2022

Auckland Uni researchers claim tinnitus breakthrough

    1. News
    2. National

    Tinnitus causes people to hear ringing or other noise when there is no external sound. Photo:...
    Tinnitus causes people to hear ringing or other noise when there is no external sound. Photo: Getty Images
    Auckland University researchers say they have had a breakthrough in the management of tinnitus that they hope will be rolled out worldwide.

    People with the common condition hear ringing or other noise when there is no outside sound. It can range from mild, to severe and disruptive.

    There was no cure but there were techniques to lessen the impact.

    University of Auckland audiology associate professor Grant Searchfield said its new method, using a combination of counselling and a phone game, worked for more people and in a much quicker timeframe than others.

    There were already phone apps but the difference in the study was that participants also had counselling, and the games were then individually tailored, he said.

    It helped to rewire the brain.

    "Over time peoples' focus on the tinnitus changes, declines, and it fades in the background where people just don't notice it," he said.

    "It becomes just another sound in the background, not worthy of attention."

    Everyone in the study had to have moderate to severe tinnitus to take part, he said.

    Associate professor Grant Searchfield said their new method used a combination of counselling and...
    Associate professor Grant Searchfield said their new method used a combination of counselling and a phone game. Photo: Supplied
    Sixty-five percent of those using the method noticed an improvement within 12 weeks, where other methods often took about a year, he said.

    Some participants said it was life-changing.

    Dr Searchfield hoped the method would soon be able to help more people cope better with their tinnitus.

    "It can mean that they return to work sooner, it may mean that their relationships improve, it's likely that their sleep improves. Typically a reduction in tinnitus will also be associated with a reduction in any depression and anxiety as well," he said.

    The results of the study have been published in the journal Frontiers in Neurology.

    The team was now looking for participants for a wider trial, with a view to getting approval as a therapy from America's Federal Drug Administration.

    RNZ

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter