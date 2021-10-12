Auckland woman hid in car boot for trip north

Photo: Getty images

An Auckland woman subject to court-imposed conditions hid in the boot of a car and travelled to Northland in the latest Covid-19 breach.

Auckland is currently in alert level 3 lockdown due to the Delta outbreak, which has spread to neighbouring regions Waikato and Northland.

The woman, of Half Moon Bay in Auckland, travelled to Whangārei last Friday, but it wasn't until Monday this week that she was arrested in Kaitaia on an unrelated matter.

The 22-year-old pleaded guilty in the Whangārei District Court today on one charge of failing to comply with Covid restrictions under the Public Health Act 2020 by travelling outside of Auckland without a personal travel exemption.

She was remanded in custody to appear for sentencing via audio visual link on October 27.

The police summary of facts stated as part of court-imposed conditions for a criminal matter, the woman was tordered to reside at an Auckland address and to abide by a curfew.

She met with a family associate and arranged for the latter to transport her through the Auckland/Northland border to Whangārei.

The associate was driving a red Holden Commodore. She concealed herself in the boot of the car and travelled through the border.

It is unclear whether the associate had a valid travel exemption to travel north or how she managed to avoid detection at the border.

On Monday, Kaitaia police were advised she was in the area and conducted a door knock at an address on Paparore Rd where she was arrested.

The Advocate has chosen not to name the woman.

The case is unrelated to two women - also from Auckland - who slipped into Northland, allegedly on false travel documents, and who are now in a quarantine facility in Auckland.

One has tested positive for Covid. The Ministry of Health said 18 contacts have been identified for that woman, 17 of whom have been tested.