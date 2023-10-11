Aucklander bounces way to claim bungy record

Mike Heard began the world record attempt on Tuesday. Photo: Screengrab

Bungy enthusiast Mike Heard says he's thrilled to claim a new world record for the number of jumps in 24 hours.

Heard started the challenge at 7am on Tuesday and completed 941 jumps off the Auckland Harbour Bridge - well above the record of 765 bungies set last year by Frenchman Francois-Marie Dibon.

The Auckland man held the world record in 2017, and this was the latest of several attempts to get it back.

He also did it in the name of mental health, and the event's associated fund-raising campaign for the Mental Health Foundation raised about $8000.

Heard had a target of 800 jumps and was ecstatic to have smashed it.

"You've never seen a man cry like it, I was pretty happy," he said.

He averaged about 40 bungy jumps an hour and was pulled up by winches each time.

Heard said he was snacking the whole time and staying hydrated to keep himself going.

"That was kind of the game plan, I snacked right through it. I ate three bananas while I was bungy jumping so I didn't lose any time.

"In 2017 when I did this 24-hour record, I only got 430. I was really happy with that, but it shows what mindset can do."

Heard also holds the Guinness World Record for the most bungy jumps in one hour, which he set in 2011 with 80 jumps.