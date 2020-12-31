Authorities urge safe New Year's Eve celebrations

Photo: Getty Images

Emergency services and councils are gearing up for New Year's Eve with police issuing safe party guidelines, people urged not to take untested drugs and told not to set off fireworks.

Police say officers will be at events across the country this holiday period and want people to know they are there to help.

"It is important to remember that our primary focus is on the well-being and safety of all, ensuring revellers stay safe while also being able to enjoy themselves."

They've offered the following advice to party safe:

• If you are planning on drinking, then it's a good idea to have something substantial to eat before you start

• Have a glass of water between each alcoholic drink

• Plan how you are getting home at the end of your night, and have the cash, eftpos card or app to pay for transport

• Look after your friends and stick together so you can watch out for each other

• Have a place to meet up with your friends if you do get separated

• Make sure your phone is fully charged before you head out

• Never leave your drink unattended or accept any drinks that you haven't personally seen poured, especially from strangers

• If you have concerns about someone's behaviour, call the police

• Make sure you have a designated driver or put aside money for a taxi

• If you plan to walk, go in pairs or groups, either way have a plan for getting home safely

The police have set up a website to register your party if you'd like a visit from police to assist with safety measures.

St John is urging everyone to celebrate the New Year responsibly tonight.

It is the busiest time of the year for the service, with triple the number of regular calls coming in between 10pm and 2am.

A spokesperson, Dan Ohs, said a third of tonight's calls will be alcohol-related. He said the service is prepared for the influx but people need to look after each other and have a plan for getting home safely.

Additional ambulances will be stationed at New Year hotspots tonight.

No one should take untested drugs - Know your Stuff

The drug harm reduction service Know your Stuff says no one should take drugs tonight without getting them tested first.

The government passed legislation under urgency at the start of December to allow for pill testing of illegal substances at concerts and festivals.

Dr Jez Weston, the deputy manager for Know Your Stuff NZ, said there have been recent cases of people taking what they thought was MDMA (or ecstasy) but it turned out to be something else.

"They're getting very agitated, you know vomiting, dizziness, clenching, none of these are ingredients for a good night out."

Anyone who is in this situation will just have to wait it out, stay calm, have a bit of food and sitting on the couch bingeing on media might be the best way to deal with the fact that you could be awake for some time due to the drug, he said.

He said that if people need medical help after taking drugs they should not be worried about getting into trouble.

"The medics are concerned about keeping people safe and healthy, they've got better things to do than getting people into legal trouble."

Plea not to set off fireworks

Fire and Emergency is pleading with people not to set off fireworks during the New Year period.

The national fire risk adviser, Pete Gallagher, said every year fires are caused by fireworks from people celebrating without thinking about the costs.

He said fires at this time of year have a tendency to get big fast, and take a lot of manpower and resources to put out.

Firefighters would rather be at home enjoying their own New Year's celebrations, than be called out to put out unnecessary fires, Gallagher said.