Autumn storm set to blast NZ

The first day of autumn is off to a warm start with temperatures to hit a toasty 27C in parts before a dramatic shift in gear as a storm sweeps across the country.

While official weather warnings and watches are still to be issued, MetService says today is expected to be balmy and fine in most regions.

The top of the South Island was expected to have a more than 20C jump in temperatures across the day with Blenheim going from a chilly 5C at 7am to 27C. It is expected to hit 31C tomorrow.

But the golden run is set to change abruptly with the arrival of the storm and cooler weather expected from Sunday.

“On Saturday we could see some rain on the west part of the South Island... while the east parts will be dry and hot,” said MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane.

On Sunday the westerlies were expected to pick up alongside spells of rain ahead of Monday’s storm.

“Into Sunday, the focus switches to North Island,” Makgabutlane said.

Rain could develop in Auckland in the early morning on Sunday and wind would become strong in the afternoon and evening.

MetService is forecasting heavy rain for western areas and northwesterly gales in central and eastern parts of New Zealand.

Meteorologist Juliane Bergdolt said severe weather warnings associated with the front would be issued in coming days.

”Strong southwesterly winds behind the front bring a dramatic shift to cooler conditions, with maximum daytime temperatures in just the mid-teens for southern parts of the South Island on Monday and Tuesday.

“The colder air runs northwards across the country, bringing some snowfall to the tops of the Southern Alps for the early hours of Monday morning.”

Strong to gale-force westerlies kick in with severe gales in places like Wellington, Wairarapa, central NZ, the Southern Alps, and inland eastern areas of the North Island, forecaster Weather Watch said.

WeatherWatch.co.nz said as the storm moved on to the North Island there would be less frequent downpours, and possibly thunderstorms.

The worst winds would be felt from Taranaki to Hawke’s Bay southwards, but Auckland might also have coastal gales for a time.