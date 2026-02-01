Axed $150K road cone hotline an 'absurd' waste of money - Labour

Photo: Peter McIntosh

Labour says a review of the government's axed road cone hotline - designed to report excessive and unnecessary traffic cone use - was an "absurd" waste of public money.

A WorkSafe review found excessive use of cones at just 6 percent of the 250 sites inspected.

Labour transport spokesperson Tangi Utikere said nearly $150,000 was spent on a project that was "clearly not going to be required in the first place".

"I mean, we're talking about huge amounts of public money that could be prioritised to address real concerns that the public is feeling right now."

The digital hotline was launched last year as part of the government's wider health and safety reforms.

Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Brooke van Velden directed WorkSafe to place more emphasis on guidance and education, rather than enforcement.

The hotline allowed members of the public to report what they believed was excessive or unnecessary use of traffic cones and other temporary traffic management devices.

The government shut down its hotline on 19 December, six months ahead of schedule. By then, WorkSafe had received more than 1300 notifications.

Reports peaked at 641 in June, before dropping to 217 in July.

"This pilot has done exactly what we needed it to do," Van Velden said at the time. "It gave the public a voice, identified the root causes of concern and clarified WorkSafe's role in temporary traffic management."

WorkSafe chief executive Sharon Thompson said the review showed the main issue was not widespread non-compliance, but inconsistent use of NZTA's newer, risk-based guidance by councils.

"As a result, cone use was often consistent with council-approved plans, even if it appeared excessive to the public."

Labour had previously described the initiative as a "performative battle".

Utikere noted that by September, the government had spent $148,545 on the hotline - $136.15 for "every one of the 1091 complaints logged to that point".

As of November 2025, there was an average of fewer than 20 valid complaints per week nationwide, he said.